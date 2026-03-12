KSU activists get bail in Veena George protest case; police say no weapons used

Kannur (Kerala), March 12 (IANS) Five activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), arrested for allegedly attempting to murder state Health Minister Veena George during a protest at Kannur Railway Station, were granted bail on Thursday, even as crucial testimony from police officers indicated that the protesters were unarmed and that the incident involved only pushing and jostling.

The Thalassery District and Sessions Court granted bail to five accused, including KSU Kannur district president M.C. Athul, who had been booked under nine sections, including attempt to murder.

Adding a new dimension to the case, three police officers from the Kannur Town Police Station told the investigation team that the activists who arrived to stage a black-flag protest did not carry any weapons.

According to their statements, what unfolded at the railway station amounted to “pushing and shoving” rather than a violent attack.

The officers also stated that the protesters had come with black flags to demonstrate against the minister.

The statements have become significant as the prosecution had earlier argued that the accused attempted to attack the minister with weapons and that the act was part of a conspiracy.

The incident had initially created dramatic scenes.

Following the protest, the minister was admitted to Taluk Hospital in Kannur and later shifted during the night to the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, where a 13-member medical team was formed to assess her condition.

However, the episode took another turn when the minister discharged herself against medical advice around 4 a.m. the following day and travelled nearly 350 km by road in her car.

The sequence of events has triggered criticism from opposition parties and dented the credibility of both the minister and the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Following news of the KSU protest, CPI(M) workers across the state took out marches through the streets, leading to disruptions for the public.

Leaders of the Indian National Congress and the KSU have maintained that the case is politically motivated and that a routine black-flag protest was exaggerated into an attempt to murder charge.

Significantly, no visual evidence has surfaced so far showing protesters getting close enough to physically attack the minister, further fuelling the political controversy surrounding the incident.

--IANS

sg/pgh