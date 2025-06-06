Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh patron Rolsahabsar passes away; condolences pour in

Jaipur, June 6 (IANS) Patron of the Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh, Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar, passed away after battling kidney failure and other organ complications at Jaipur's SMS Hospital.

Rolsahabsar, who had been undergoing treatment for the past several days and was on ventilator support, passed away late Thursday night.

His mortal remains have been kept for public viewing at Sangh Shakti Bhavan, Jaipur.

The final rites will be performed today at 3 p.m. in Jaipur.

Born on February 2, 1944, in Rolsahabsar village of Sikar district, he was the fifth child of Megh Singh and Gom Kanwar.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom across the entire Malani region and the Kshatriya community.

Residing at the Gramya Alokayan Ashram on Gehun Road in Barmer, Rolsahabsar dedicated his life to social reforms and value-based living.

Through camps organised at the ashram, he inculcated values such as discipline, patience, service, and devotion to the motherland.

Several public representatives, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, have visited the ashram over the years.

Though highly respected among political circles, Rolsahabsar remained detached from active politics, dedicating himself entirely to the upliftment of society. His journey with the Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh began in 1963 after attending a seven-day training camp in Ratangarh. Over time, he became a devoted volunteer and also managed the Rajput hostel branch.

In October 1989, he assumed the role of head of the Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh. According to Rajendra Singh Bhiyad, he actively participated in over 500 camps and was admired for his unwavering commitment to the organisation. He was married to the daughter of Thakur Tej Singh of Siwana.

Condolences have poured in from across the political spectrum.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra, and Sachin Pilot expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

Chief Minister Sharma said, "We have lost a great social reformer and dedicated servant of the community. May the departed soul find a place in the supreme abode. Om Shanti."

Gehlot remarked, "The news of Shri Bhagwan Singh Ji Rolsahabsar’s passing is deeply saddening. He was a man of simple living and strong values, a guiding force in social life. His affection and humility have always left a deep impression on me. May God grant peace to his soul and strength to his family and followers to bear this irreparable loss."

