Kota airport will accelerate entire region's development, says PM Modi (Lead)

Jaipur, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, laid the foundation stone of the airport project in Rajasthan's Kota through video conferencing, describing it as a major step toward accelerating development in the Hadoti region and strengthening regional connectivity.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled his recent visit to Ajmer and highlighted the rapid pace of development in the state.

"Just last week, from the sacred land of Ajmer, we inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees. Appointment letters were also handed over to more than 21,000 youths of Rajasthan," he said.

"Launching another major development project in the state within a week reflects the speed at which Rajasthan is progressing today."

Prime Minister Modi noted that development work across sectors in Rajasthan is gaining momentum.

"Whether it is infrastructure, employment opportunities for youth, schemes for farmers and women, or initiatives in every sector -- work is happening at great speed across Rajasthan," the Prime Minister said.

The new airport, to be built at an estimated cost of about Rs 1,500 crore, will benefit Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar and the entire Hadoti region.

Congratulating the people of the Kota region, the Prime Minister said, "This modern airport will accelerate the development of the entire region in the coming years. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kota and Hadoti on the foundation stone laying of this important airport project."

Recalling his visit to Kota in November 2023, Prime Minister Modi said he had promised that the airport would become a reality.

"I had said that the airport would not remain just a dream but would be turned into reality. Today, I am happy that the construction of Kota Airport is beginning," the Prime Minister said.

He added that residents earlier had to travel to cities such as Jaipur or Jodhpur to catch flights, causing inconvenience.

"Once this airport becomes operational, travel will become easier and trade will grow rapidly in Kota and surrounding areas," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting Kota's strengths, Prime Minister Modi described it as both an education hub and a major center of energy production.

He noted that electricity is produced in the region through multiple sources, including nuclear, coal-based, gas and hydropower.

He also referred to the global recognition of local products such as Kota kachori, Kota Doria sarees, Kota stone and sandstone, as well as agricultural produce like coriander and Bundi's basmati rice.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the region's tourism and spiritual significance, mentioning sites such as Shree Mathuradheesh Ji Peeth, Keshav Rai Patan, Khade Ganesh Ji Maharaj and Godavari Balaji Dham.

He said that improved air connectivity would bring more tourists and pilgrims to the region.

He also noted that wildlife destinations such as Mukundra Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari sanctuaries are emerging as major hubs of wildlife tourism and will benefit from enhanced connectivity.

Emphasising infrastructure development in the region, the Prime Minister highlighted the modernisation of railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and improved road connectivity through the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

"With better road and rail connectivity, new industries are being established here. After railways and road, this new chapter of air connectivity will further accelerate Kota's development," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the continuous efforts of Kota's Member of Parliament and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in advancing development projects in the region.

"Om Birla Ji is not only an excellent Member of Parliament but also a remarkable Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He is fully dedicated to the Constitution and deeply committed to Parliamentary traditions. Today, he stands above party and opposition, embodying neutrality," the Prime Minister said.

"When I see him (Om Birla) in the House, I often feel that perhaps coming from the city of education has influenced his role as the Lok Sabha Speaker -- he leads like a good head of the family, taking everyone along. He respects the feelings and requests of all Members of Parliament and naturally gives the highest respect to MPs," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also said that despite occasional disruptions, the Lok Sabha Speaker manages the House with dignity.

"Even when some arrogant and disruptive individuals occasionally create disturbances, he (Om Birla) manages everything with dignity -- never insulting anyone, patiently enduring harsh words and always smiling with warmth. Perhaps that is one reason why he is universally admired in the House," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting India's expanding aviation network, Prime Minister Modi said that before 2014 there were around 70 airports in the country, whereas today the number has increased to more than 160.

"These new airports have made air travel easier, boosted tourism, created employment opportunities for youth and accelerated regional development," he added.

He also mentioned the development of new airports around the National Capital Region (NCR), including in Hisar (Haryana), Hindon and Jewar (Uttar Pradesh).

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of coordination between the Central and state governments in accelerating development.

"When the state government and the Central government work together, when intentions are clear and determination is strong, the pace of development multiplies," he said.

Expressing confidence in the state's future, Prime Minister Modi added, "This strong foundation of a developed Rajasthan is strengthening the resolve of a Developed India. Together we will build a Rajasthan that is prosperous, strong and full of opportunities."

--IANS

arc/khz