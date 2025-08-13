Kolkata set to witness 'Reclaim the Night' protest again on August 14

Kolkata, Aug 13 (IANS) Kolkata and its adjoining areas are all set to witness another round of rallies and a protest march on August 14 midnight to demand justice for the RG Kar rape and murder victim.

Various platforms, including doctors' forums and social groups have given a call for candlelight vigils and meetings under the 'Raat Dokhol' (Reclaim the Night) protest.

Last year, thousands of people took to the streets of Kolkata on August 14 midnight and held a candlelight vigil to condemn the ghastly rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On the anniversary of the incident, similar programmes have been planned in Kolkata and the outskirts.

Raat Dokhol Oikko Mancha (Reclaim the Night United) has called for a gathering outside the Academy of Fine Arts in South Kolkata from 9 p.m. on August 14 to 5 a.m. on August 15.

"We have called for a gathering like last year. We will once again raise our voice to uphold the rights of women. We will demand justice for our beloved daughter who was killed last year. Through songs, plays and movies, we will organise a peaceful gathering in the city and send out our message to the people," said Shatabdi Das, convener of the platform.

Besides, these rallies and protests will be organised by doctors and common people. At midnight, 'Reclaim the Night' processions have been planned across Kolkata.

Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), West Bengal, convenor Punyabrata Goon said, "Several rallies and candlelight vigils will be taken out in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas districts. The people will once again reclaim the night and fill the streets with their demand."

Members of various Left organisations, too, will assemble at the crucial intersection of Kolkata and take out a protest march.

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

--IANS

sch/svn