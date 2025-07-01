Kolkata rape case: Law college where Bengal CM studied restricts entry of ex-students within premises

Kolkata, July 1 (IANS) The Students' Union of a law college in Kolkata, on Tuesday, issued a notice imposing strict restrictions on the entry of former students within the college campus for five years from the time of his or her passing out.

This notice comes in the wake of the law college student raped within her college premises at Kasba in Kolkata last week, where one of three accused persons was a former student of the same college.

The students' union of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College, whose alumnus is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, issued a notice barring entry of former students, except on exceptional circumstances, from entering the college premises for five years from the time of his or her passing out.

In connection with the rape at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata, one of the three accused and main architect of the heinous crime, Manojit Mishra, was a former student of the same college, while the other two accused persons namely Jaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, who acted as the facilitators in the crime, were present students of the same college.

At the same time, the notice has clearly said that no former student can be invited to any function or programme of the college during the cooling period.

While issuing the notice, the students' union had also reminded that the Chief Minister is an alumnus of the same college.

The only exceptions where the former students will be allowed to enter the campus even during the cooling period will be occasions like Saraswati Puja and any sports events involving the former students.

Relaxations during the cooling period will be also given in case of felicitation of any former student for an extraordinary achievement.

--IANS

src/khz