Kolkata Police to create seven specialised units to combat cyber fraud

Kolkata, Feb 14 (IANS) Kolkata Police will set up seven new sections under its cyber crime wing to tackle the rising number of cyber fraud cases in the city. Sources at Lalbazar, the city police headquarters, said on Saturday that the initiative has received the green signal from the state secretariat.

Kolkata Police have already launched a dedicated helpline number to address complaints related to cyber fraud.

The cyber crime police station of Kolkata Police has also been included among these seven sections.

Apart from this, the remaining six sections are named Organised Cyber Crime, Cyber Security and Cyber Safety, Cyber Fraud Recovery, Cyber Forensic Laboratory, Cyber Crime Coordination and Support, and Social Media Monitoring Cell.

Currently, four inspectors have been posted in the Organised Cyber Crime Section, while the remaining sections have two inspector-level officers each. Each section is also staffed with sub-inspectors and other police personnel.

Among these, the Organised Cyber Crime Section will primarily monitor organised cyber crimes. According to the police, large amounts of money are being fraudulently withdrawn from citizens by criminals using fake identities and operating through fraudulent call centres.

To carry out cyber fraud, agents are illegally procuring fake SIM cards, which are also being smuggled abroad. From luring victims in the name of investment schemes to so-called digital arrests, several cyber crimes are being committed in an organised manner. Officers of this section will monitor such activities.

The Cyber Security and Cyber Safety Section will conduct regular awareness campaigns on cyber security and online safety. In cases where victims report cyber fraud within a short period -- commonly referred to as the ‘golden hour’ -- the Cyber Fraud Recovery Section will take steps to recover the defrauded money.

Police said that forensic laboratories play a crucial role in extracting and analysing data from mobile phones, laptops and other digital devices to identify criminals. The Cyber Forensic Laboratory will handle such technical investigations.

Since cyber fraud networks often operate across multiple cities and even from countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar and Nepal, the Cyber Crime Coordination and Support Section will assist in tracking suspects across jurisdictions, including with the help of Interpol if required.

Police added that the Social Media Monitoring Cell will monitor online platforms to prevent the spread of rumours and misuse of social media for criminal or harmful activities.

