Kolkata Police step up vigil to curb black marketing of cooking gas

Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) Kolkata Police have stepped up vigil across the city to prevent black marketing of cooking gas amid concerns over possible supply disruptions due to tensions in West Asia, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

All police stations in the city have been asked to maintain strict vigilance and monitor the movement and distribution of LPG cylinders. The police have also decided to adopt alternative cooking arrangements, such as induction cookers and microwave ovens in police barracks, to deal with any potential shortage of commercial cooking gas.

The decision by the city police headquarters at Lalbazar came a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an emergency meeting with LPG dealers to review the supply situation in the state.

During the meeting, CM Banerjee directed LPG dealers to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) detailing the available LPG stock and ensure that no black marketing of cylinders takes place.

Police officials said the focus is on preventing hoarding and illegal sale of cooking gas to avoid any crisis in Kolkata. Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all divisions have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and ensure that police stations under their jurisdiction keep a strict watch.

Officers of the Enforcement Branch of Kolkata Police have also been tasked with monitoring the supply chain. Special attention is being paid to gas cylinder godowns across the city, where police teams are checking stock levels and verifying records.

Police are also keeping watch to ensure that LPG cylinders are not being diverted beyond authorised customer orders or sold at inflated prices. Authorities are additionally monitoring whether domestic LPG cylinders are being illegally used for commercial purposes.

Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found illegally storing or trading in LPG cylinders.

In the past, police have busted several gangs involved in taking out gas from domestic cylinders and refilling smaller cylinders for illegal sale or use in transport vehicles. Police said they are keeping a close watch on such rackets.

At the same time, police barracks are also being monitored and instructed to adopt alternative cooking methods where necessary to reduce dependence on LPG.

Concerns over supply disruptions have grown amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

