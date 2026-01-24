Kolkata Police busts cyber fraud racket; arrests five people from Bihar, Maha

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) Cyber Crime Branch of Kolkata Police on Saturday busted a cyber crime racket and arrested four persons from Bihar and one from Maharashtra for various types of cyber crimes. The five were arrested after officers conducted a raid in Maheshtala area near Kolkata.

According to the police, on the basis of credible information, a raid was conducted at the jurisdiction of Maheshtala Police Station in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday morning and the subsequent arrests were made.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abhimanyu Kumar alias Raja kumar (22), Md. Samar (20), Niraj Kumar (28) and MD. Imran (19). These four persons hail from Aurangabad area in Bihar. The fifth arrested person was identified as Cezane Philips (22) who hails from Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Following the raid, 10 Laptops, 24 Android Mobile phones, two routers and incriminating screenshots were seized.

According to the police, the arrested accused persons were engaged in creating and disseminating malicious APK files, which were sent to victims’ mobile phones through advertisements and links circulated on various social media platforms.

Upon installation of the said APK files, the accused people gained unauthorised remote access and control over the victims’ mobile devices, including control over banking and financial applications installed therein.

By exploiting such unauthorised access, the accused persons siphoned funds from the victims’ bank accounts and fraudulently transferred the same to bank accounts of their choosing. Further investigation has revealed that the five arrested men are associates of the previously arrested accused and were acting in concert as part of the same organised criminal conspiracy.

"They will be produced in a court later in the day. The police will seek their custody to investigate the case further and find out after interrogating them that who else is involved in this organised crime," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

--IANS

sch/rad