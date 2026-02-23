Kolkata man arrested on charges of sexually harassing minor

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) Another allegation of sexual harassment of a teenager in Kolkata surfaced on Monday, with a man being arrested for showing an obscene video to his friend's minor daughter after taking advantage of an empty house, police said.

Read More

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started an investigation. The accused is being questioned.

According to police sources, the victim is 16 years old and lives with her parents in a rented house in the SS Township area of ​​Sarshuna in southern Kolkata.

The owner of the house is the accused. Due to his friendship with the girl's father, the accused also used to visit their house. He allegedly harassed the girl several times over many days, but due to his closeness to the family, no one suspected him.

According to police sources, the accused would go there when the girl was alone in the house, show her obscene videos, and sexually harass her. After the matter came to light, the victim's family went to the police and a written complaint was filed against the landlord at the Sarshuna police station.

"A case has been registered against the accused under specific sections of the POCSO Act. The investigation is on to find out why he committed such a crime, when he started visiting the tenants' houses, and whether there are any other issues behind it," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The arrested was to be produced to a court later and the police would seek his custody to interrogate him further.

The investigators have also recorded the girl's statement. The allegations have once again raised questions about the law and order situation in the city and the safety of girls.

--IANS

sch/vd