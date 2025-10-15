Kochi hijab Row: School Management rejects allegations of rights violation

Kochi, Oct 15 (IANS) The management of St. Rita’s Public School, Palluruthy, on Wednesday strongly denied allegations that a Class 8 student was barred from the class for wearing a hijab, calling the report submitted to the authorities “factually incorrect”.

“We received the mail from the government at 9.15 a.m. to give a report. We submitted our report immediately. The Education Officer of the government spoke to all of us. The report that has been submitted is not factual -- we have all the evidence to prove it. The matter is now before the court, and we will let it take its course,” the Principal said on Wednesday.

Citing the 2018 Kerala High Court verdict on the issue, she stressed, “We have not denied the right to education. She is our student, and all students are equal to us.”

The Principal also pointed out that the matter had been amicably resolved between the school management and the girl’s father on Tuesday, before the Education Minister intervened.

“The father had stated to the media that they would abide by the school’s rules and made it clear he would not be part of any communal overtures,” she added.

Supporting this stand, a teacher said this girl student came to the school on the 7th, 8th, and 10th of this month.

“Some Muslim parents have said their children are being pressured to wear the hijab, which is very difficult for them. The Education Officer’s report is factually wrong. We have done nothing wrong and have not pressured anyone. If any order comes that is not correct, we will go before the law of the land,” the teacher said.

The school reopened on Wednesday after a two-day closure following the controversy.

The student concerned did not attend the school, with her parent citing health issues.

A strong police force was present outside the school.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the government had intervened after an inquiry by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education found serious lapses.

The inquiry concluded that the school’s action amounted to a violation of the Right to Education Act and the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.

Hibi Eden, Congress MP, who mediated talks between the school and the family, said the father had assured he would not allow communal forces to exploit the issue.

--IANS

sg/dpb