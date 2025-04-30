Kishan Reddy slams KCR for not condemning Pahalgam terror attack during BRS' event in Warangal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy has slammed Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao "for not speaking a single word" condemning the Pahalgam terror attack during his party's public meeting held in Warangal.

"Everyone is rising above the politics, region, religion and caste and condemning this act of terrorism. All the state governments and senior leaders of the world are also supporting India," Reddy told reporters here on Tuesday.

"A big public meeting of BRS was held during these days in Warangal. But their leader, KCR, has not spoken a single word about Pahalgam...I request the people of Telangana to question and clear the stand of BRS in this matter," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

They said that PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom. (ANI)





