Kisan Trust holds ‘Aparajita Samman Samaroh 2026’ on Women’s Day, honours acid attack survivors

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Kisan Trust organised the ‘Aparajita Samman Samaroh 2026’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day, bringing together policymakers, experts and women achievers to discuss empowerment and recognise the courage and achievements of women, including acid attack survivors.

The programme, attended by hundreds of women from Delhi and Muzaffarnagar, featured discussions on women’s economic participation, employment opportunities and rehabilitation of acid attack survivors.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi attended the event as the chief guest and praised the Trust for organising initiatives that recognise women’s achievements while encouraging those who have faced severe challenges.

She said such platforms help boost the confidence of women from diverse backgrounds, particularly acid attack survivors, by giving them recognition and support. The minister also highlighted various initiatives of the Government of India aimed at strengthening women’s welfare, safety and economic participation.

The Trust was founded by former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, a Bharat Ratna awardee and a strong advocate of farmers’ rights. For past several decades, it has been working for the empowerment of rural and underserved communities with a focus on farmers and women.

Speaking on the occasion, Charu Chaudhary, Trustee of Kisan Trust and organiser of the programme, said the Aparajita Samman Samaroh was an effort to honour the courage, struggles and achievements of women who continue to overcome challenges and contribute to society.

She said empowering women through respect, opportunities and resources strengthens not only their future but also that of society and the nation, adding that the Trust would continue to work towards women’s economic and social empowerment.

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion titled “Empowerment through Employment”, which focused on strengthening women’s economic participation and the role of policy support in expanding opportunities.

The discussion featured Anna Roy, Principal Economic Adviser at NITI Aayog; Kanta Singh, Country Representative of UN Women India; banking and fintech expert Shinjini Kumar; and former Doordarshan news anchor Salma Sultan. The session was moderated by social and political activist Manisha Ahlawat, a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women.

During the discussion, Roy stressed the importance of having a dedicated day to celebrate women and reflect on their contributions, while Singh paid tribute to the resilience of acid attack survivors. Kumar highlighted education as the foundation of empowerment, and Sultan emphasised the role of families in nurturing confident and empowered women from an early age.

The programme also featured a fireside conversation with entrepreneur Pooja Sharma, popularly known as the “Millet Mom”, who shared her journey in millet-based nutrition and women’s entrepreneurship. She said she began her professional career with a modest Rs 2,500 job at an NGO before venturing into dairy farming at her ancestral haveli, which later evolved into her identity as “Millet Mom”.

Another key moment of the event was the recognition of Padma Shri awardee Mangala Kapoor, a classical vocalist and former Associate Professor of Vocal Music at Banaras Hindu University.

Kapoor, an acid attack survivor, said life after the attack she suffered at the age of 12 was extremely difficult and involved years of hospitalisation. However, she chose music as her path of resilience, completed her PhD and went on to build a successful academic career.

Through the Aparajita Samman Samaroh, Kisan Trust reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the dignity, courage and economic empowerment of women by bringing together leaders, experts, survivors and entrepreneurs on a common platform.

The programme was conducted by Bholashankar Sharma, Managing Trustee of Kisan Trust.

--IANS

sn/mr