Kiren Rijiju releases NIGRANI app, Haj wrist band, AI chatbots

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday, launched the NIGRANI App under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme to bridge infrastructural gaps and also unveiled the Haj Wrist band and Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots.

Read More

Commending the Ministry of Minority Affairs team for organising a 'Chintan Shivir' at the Nalanda University in Bihar, Union Minister Rijiju said that Nalanda is symbol of India's ancient civilisation heritage and a prominent Centre of Excellence, a statement said.

"The NIGRANI App is designed to enhance transparency, real-time monitoring, and implementation of infrastructure projects in minority-concentrated areas. It aims to bridge development gaps, improve Centre-state coordination, and advance Viksit Bharat 2047," it added.

The Union Minister highlighted that 'Chintan Shivir' deliberations will help in streamlining Centre-state coordination, stakeholders' participation and achieve successful implementation at the grassroots level.

The event brought together Union and state Ministers, senior officials, and domain experts to deliberate on a policy-driven roadmap for minority welfare and socio-economic empowerment.

The Ministry also showcased its key achievements through schemes like PMJVK, Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS), National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Central Portal, Haj modernisation and digital initiatives and its vision to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Focused discussions were held on Infrastructure Development (PMJVK); Socio-economic Empowerment (PM VIKAS + NMDFC); Waqf Management; Haj Management and Scholarship Schemes, an official statement said.

Minister of State (MoS) for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, said the PMJVK Scheme is instrumental in achieving Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"It helped in infrastructural development of minority areas across the nation. PM VIKAS, NMDFC, UMEED Central Portal and Haj initiatives of the Ministry of Minority Affairs are contributing in Minority Welfare and Development," MoS Kurian added.

Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries for attending the event and appreciated the state government and Nalanda officials for making 'Chintan Shivir' successful.

The goal of 'Chintan Shivir' is to achieve citizen participation for Viksit Bharat through "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvaas and Sabka Prayaas".

He said, the Prime Minister's goal of "Reform, Perform, Transform and Inform", which can only be achieved by involving public-private-community partnership and 'Jan Bhaagidari' (public Participation), which will also increase transparency and accountability.

Imkong Mar, Nagaland MLA and Advisor for the Sericulture Department and Minority Affairs, talked about progress and future roadmap of the minority welfare of India.

He said that minority communities of Nagaland represent cultural and tribal ethos and appreciated PMJVK and PM VIKAS schemes for bridging infrastructural and skilling gaps.

Kento Jini, Arunachal Pradesh Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, appreciated the Ministry schemes and their role in bridging infrastructural and community gaps.

Samdup Lepcha, Sikkim's Social Welfare Minister, emphasised ground level impact of Minority Ministry schemes and said that 'Chintan Shivir' will have an impact on promoting welfare and development of the minorities.

--IANS

rch/khz