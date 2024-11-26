Kiren Rijiju calls for unity on Constitution Day Congress MP K Suresh emphasizes protecting the Constitution

New Delhi: On Constitution Day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, speaking to ANI appealed to all parties to celebrate the 'historic moment' to honour the Constitution.



"Today is a historic moment. Today members of both Houses of Parliament will be present in the Samvidhan Sadan. The President, Vice President and Prime Minister, everyone will celebrate Constitution Day together today. I would like to appeal to all the political parties that this is a holy day, no one should comment on the Constitution from a political point of view and celebrate Constitution Day together," he said.



Congress MP K Suresh stated that the Congress party is committed to protecting the Constitution and emphasized that it is a day to commemorate B.R. Ambedkar's contributions.



"We are remembering those who worked for the beautiful Constitution of our country. We are remembering Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and other members. So the Congress Party is committed to protecting the Constitution.," he said.



BJD MP Sasmit Patra described it as a "momentous and historic occasion" for the country, stating that the Constitution can never be killed. He further said that the Constitution is the soul of democracy.



"I think it's a momentous and historic occasion for the entire country. The world's largest democracy is celebrating 75 years of completion of its enactment of the Constitution. Constitution is the soul of the nation. Today, not only the Parliament, but every citizen is celebrating Constitution Day because it provides the rule of law... I believe democracy, and the Constitution can never be killed. Constitution is the soul of democracy," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings of the 75th anniversary of 'Constitution Day' to the people of India on Tuesday.



In a post on on X, PM Modi said, "Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution."



Home Minster Amit Shah also extended a greeting of 'Constitution Day', he affirmed that the Constitution is a 'mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights.



'"Heartiest greetings on 'Constitution Day'. Today India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution with great enthusiasm. To commemorate the contribution of all the architects of the Constitution, including Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Modi ji started celebrating 'Constitution Day'. The strength of the democracy of a huge country like India is our Constitution, which gives the mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights to every person. We believe that the Constitution is not just a book to be displayed on stage, but it is the key to make the highest contribution to public life by internalizing it with full devotion. Come! On this Constitution Day, let us pledge to build a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India. #75YearsOfConstitution", Home Minster Shah posted on X. (ANI)