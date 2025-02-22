Kiran Bedi Praises PM Modi's Vision Behind SOUL for Future Leadership

New Delhi: Former Puducherry LG and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Saturday said that the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through this, the country is preparing the leadership of tomorrow.

"I love talking to the youth because they are very clean at heart. They have energy and that is what I told them that you are the richest. You have health, time and energy... We are preparing the leadership of tomorrow, the young men or women who are participating in this... SOUL is the brainchild of Prime Minister Modi... It is the soul of the world," Bedi told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam.

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay was also present with the Prime Minister on the occasion.

The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave from February 21st to 22nd serves as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains like politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business and the social sector will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership.

The conclave will foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes, to inspire young audiences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that great leaders will emerge from School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), who will lead in various fields. He called establishment of SOUL an important step towards the journey of "Viksit Bharat."

PM Modi said in his address at the SOUL Leadership Conclave in Delhi on Friday, "The development of citizens is very important for nation building...The development of best leaders in various fields is very important and it is the demand of time. And that is why the establishment of the School of Ultimate Leadership is an important and big step towards the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'." (ANI)