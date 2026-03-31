Kidney racket rocks Kanpur: Police discover illegal transplants, broker networks; four detained

Kanpur, March 31 (IANS) A sensational case has emerged from the Kalyanpur area of Kanpur Nagar, placing both the healthcare system and the administration under scrutiny. Suspicions have arisen following the unearthing of a major racket involving illegal kidney transplants and trafficking at Medlife Hospital, located in Ambedkar Puram.

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Panic spread on Monday afternoon after police received a tip-off. Preliminary investigations revealed several shocking details, prompting authorities to detain four individuals — including hospital operators, brokers, and other suspects — for questioning. Intensive raids are currently underway across the city and nearby districts.

According to sources, a broker identified as Shivam allegedly brought in a patient suffering from kidney failure.

The patient was initially admitted to Medlife Hospital, after which a clandestine surgery was reportedly conducted at Ahuja Medical Centre in Keshavpuram.

This is particularly concerning as only one private hospital in Kanpur is officially authorised to carry out kidney transplants.

A key question remains unanswered: Where did the kidney come from? Police suspect that the case may not be limited to illegal transplants but could also involve kidney theft and an inter-district trafficking network.

During the investigation, a patient named Ayush, a resident of Meerut, claimed that the kidney had been donated by a relative. However, a young man — allegedly the donor — later stated on camera that he had sold his kidney for Rs 4 lakh but had not yet received the promised payment.

The donor identified himself as a final-year MBA student. Equally alarming is the fact that, in a procedure as critical as a kidney transplant, essential medical documentation, official permissions, and legal protocols were allegedly bypassed.

As the case unfolded, police reportedly moved the donor to a different location late at night, while the female recipient was shifted from Priya Hospital to another medical facility.

Officials from both the Health Department and the police have so far refrained from issuing formal statements. However, their cautious responses suggest that the case is serious and potentially large in scale.

Sources indicate that investigators have uncovered several crucial leads, and a major breakthrough in exposing the kidney racket is expected soon.

The scandal, which first surfaced in Kanpur, now appears to extend beyond a single hospital, with links pointing toward a broader, organised network. Officials suspect the case may be part of a much larger illegal organ trade involving huge financial transactions.

--IANS

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