Kidnapped civilian rescued, NSCN (KYA) cadres neutralised by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 27 (ANI): One construction worker was rescued on Sunday after two of them were kidnapped from the general area of Pangchao in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, the PRO Defence, Manipur, Nagaland & South Arunachal said in a press release.

Two construction workers were kidnapped on April 25 at night from the general area of Pangchao in Longding.

Based on specific information, troops of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation in the general area Pangchao on April 27. Wherein the contact was established and in the ensuing firefight, three cadres of NSCN (KYA) group were neutralised.

In a post on X, PRO Defence, Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh said, "Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched an operation on 27 Apr 2025 to rescue 2 construction workers, kidnapped on Apr 25 from Pangchao, Longding, Arunachal Pradesh. 3 cadres neutralised & 4 weapons with ammunition recovered. 1 worker rescued. Ops in progress."

https://x.com/prodefkohima/status/1916536396291977688

Four automatic weapons, ammunition and other war-like items were also recovered.

One construction worker was rescued in the operation, and the search for the second is in progress. (ANI)

