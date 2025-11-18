Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary turns into a winter paradise for tourists

Jamnagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Jamnagar’s world-famous Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary has once again come alive, even as thousands of migratory birds have started arriving.

Spread across vast stretches of greenery, the sanctuary is echoing with the chirping and fluttering of birds. This adds to the splendid scenic beauty of the sanctuary.

With this, a spectacular view is all around in the sanctuary, which draws nature lovers from across India and abroad. Tourists say that even as winter arrives, the beauty of Khijadiya becomes even more enthralling.

According to official information, the sanctuary is home to over 300 species of migratory birds. These birds travel long distances from regions such as Afghanistan, Europe, Africa, Iran-Iraq, and Siberia and reach the sanctuary. These birds choose Khijadiya as a seasonal habitat thanks to its rich biodiversity, favourable climate, and abundant food sources.

Speaking about the sanctuary’s significance, Dakshaben Vaghasiya, Range Forest Officer, Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary, said that the winter months mark the peak visiting season, as many migratory species gather here, making it a paradise for birdwatchers and photographers.

Located just 12 kilometres from Jamnagar, Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary spans nearly 6.5 square kilometres.

As the cold season sets in, tourist inflow has already begun, with visitors arriving to witness the breathtaking sunrise and the playful activities of the birds in their natural habitat.

Tourists from different parts of Gujarat expressed their excitement. Mittal Rana from Ahmedabad said that watching the birds in such a serene environment was a refreshing experience.

Another visitor, Riddhi, also from Ahmedabad, shared that the sanctuary offered a rare opportunity to closely observe diverse bird species in a peaceful setting.

The unique ecosystem of Khijadiya—comprising freshwater lakes, saline reservoirs, and marshlands—makes it an ideal natural breeding ground for migratory birds.

Every year, lakhs of tourists visit the sanctuary to experience its mesmerising landscapes and vibrant wildlife. Many leave with unforgettable memories captured through their cameras and hearts.

With its unparalleled ecological diversity and captivating natural beauty, Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary continues to remain one of India’s most cherished destinations for nature enthusiasts.

