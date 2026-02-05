Khejri movement: Rajasthan govt steps in as saints' health worsens, minister visits Bikaner

Jaipur, Feb 5 (IANS) With the impact of the ongoing Khejri tree conservation movement in Rajasthan's Bikaner going strong and the health of fasting saints and several protesters deteriorating, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken the matter seriously.

Acting on Chief Minister Sharma's instructions, Minister K.K. Vishnoi visited Bikaner on Thursday, reached the protest site, and held discussions with the protesters.

Minister Vishnoi was accompanied by Rajasthan BJP MLAs Pabba Ram Bishnoi and Jaswant Singh Bishnoi as well as State BJP Vice-President Biharilal Bishnoi.

The public representatives met the fasting saints and members of the Environmental Struggle Committee, listened to their demands, and assured them that efforts would be made to find a solution.

While Gordhan Maharaj was addressing the gathering at the protest site, Minister Vishnoi and MLA Jaswant Singh Bishnoi were present on the stage.

During the address, fasting protester Mukharam Dharniya suddenly fainted.

A woman protester also lost consciousness.

Both were immediately taken to a temporary medical facility set up behind the stage.

Earlier, on Wednesday, fasting saints Laldas and Mangilal were admitted to Prince Bijay Singh Memorial Hospital in Bikaner after their health condition worsened.

Leaders of the Environmental Struggle Committee Parasram Bishnoi, Ramgopal Bishnoi, and Subhash Bishnoi clearly said that their hunger strike will continue until the state government provides a written assurance over their demands.

They said the movement has been ongoing for a long time for environmental protection and regional issues, but no concrete action has been taken so far.

The mass protest in front of the Bikaner Collectorate, demanding Khejri tree conservation and the enactment of a Tree Protection Law, entered its fourth day on Thursday.

A total of 458 environmental activists, including 29 saints and 60 women, are participating in the hunger strike, abstaining from both food and water.

--IANS

arc/khz