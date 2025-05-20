Kharge's remarks on Operation Sindoor 'deeply insulting' to armed forces: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has slammed AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge over dubbing Operation Sindoor as a small act of war, saying that it is deeply insulting to the unmatched courage of the armed forces.

State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra stated on Tuesday, "Mallikarjun Kharge ji, calling India’s bold military strike a 'Chhutput Yudh' is not just irresponsible, it’s deeply insulting to the unmatched courage of our armed forces."

This operation marks the strongest and most calculated military response to Pakistan since the Kargil War, he underlined.

"Your party’s track record stands in sharp contrast. Even after repeated provocations, from the deadly 7/11 Mumbai train blasts to countless cross-border attacks, your UPA government chose silence over strength, appeasement over action. The nation remembers," Vijayendra stated.

"No action by our brave forces is ever 'Chhutput’. Every mission carries the weight of national honour and the blood of our martyrs. Do not belittle our soldiers’ sacrifice,” he slammed.

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, described Operation Sindoor as a “small act of war.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to visit Kashmir on April 17. The intelligence agencies informed him not to visit the Valley, and he got the programme cancelled. If he (PM Modi) knew this, why didn't he inform the tourists through the police when he cancelled the programme scheduled for the 17th?” said the Congress President while addressing Samarpane Sankalpa rally in Hospet town, held to mark the completion of two years of the Congress-led government in the state.

He said that if the Prime Minister had issued a warning, 26 lives could have been saved.

“Had you informed the public about it, these small incidents of war or the ongoing conflict with Pakistan, this could have been prevented,” said Kharge about Operation Sindoor.

Kharge further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not utter a single word about the Pahalgam incident. “This cannot be tolerated. We are united as a nation. Caste and religion come later,” he said.

He alleged that PM Modi is being treated as more important than the nation. “There was information of threats in Kashmir, but he did not share information with the poor,” he added.

The Congress President said that not only PM Modi, the Opposition also stands with the nation.

