Kharge, Rahul meet Bihar Congress leaders amid split buzz

Patna, Jan 23 (IANS) Amid intense speculation over a possible split within the Bihar Congress and fears of defections following the 2025 Bihar Assembly election results, the party’s top leadership held a crucial meeting in Delhi on Friday to address internal challenges.

The meeting was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and focused on organisational weakness and growing dissent within the Bihar unit of the party.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi made it clear that Bihar Congress leaders must recognise their responsibilities and work seriously at the grassroots level.

He reportedly said that while he is ready to support leaders whenever required, his efforts alone cannot revive the party.

He stressed that strengthening the Congress in Bihar would require collective effort, discipline, and active participation from all leaders.

During the meeting, Congress MP Tariq Anwar emphasised that merely assigning responsibilities was not enough and that accountability must be fixed within the organisation.

Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan echoed similar concerns, stating that those responsible for managing the party’s organisation in Bihar must be held answerable for its current fragile state.

Several senior leaders expressed serious concern over the lack of a strong organisational structure.

Suggestions were made to constitute a state committee immediately and ensure that the experience of senior leaders is effectively utilised.

The leadership of the Congress legislative party in Bihar was also discussed.

In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress contested 62 seats but managed to win only six.

Following the elections, all six MLAs had reportedly stayed away from party meetings and activities in Bihar, fuelling speculation that they could break away from the party.

However, in a major relief for the Congress leadership, all six MLAs were physically present at Friday’s meeting.

Sources said the MLAs openly shared their grievances with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Their participation has, for now, eased concerns of an immediate split, though the leadership acknowledged that serious organisational reforms are urgently required to revive the party in Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/pgh