Kharge pays tribute to Field Marshal K M Cariappa on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday extended respectful salutations to the Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, describing him as a towering national figure whose life reflected courage, determination, and valour.

Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media platform X to honour the former Army chief.

“On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa, our respectful salutations to a towering national figure whose life reflected courage, determination and valour. Over a distinguished military career of three decades, he led Indian forces during the 1947 Indo-Pakistan War and became the first Indian to serve as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949,” Kharge posted, recalling his contributions.

“May his exemplary service continue to inspire us all, and may we forever remember and honour his legacy,” he added.

Congress party also remembered the Field Marshal and his legendary tales of valour.

“We pay tribute to Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, whose bravery and leadership continue to be remembered. He remains a symbol of courage, integrity, and national pride. Jai Hind,” the party said in a post.

Kodandera Madappa Cariappa was born on January 28, 1899, in Shanivarsanthe in the Coorg district of the erstwhile Mysore state, now known as Kodagu district in Karnataka. Cariappa, an eminent Indian military officer, went on to become the first Chief of Staff of the Indian Army after India gained independence from British rule.

Cariappa received military training during World War I between 1914 and 1918, though he did not see active service during the conflict. Following the war, Indian leaders increasingly demanded the inclusion of Indian officers in the British Indian Army. In 1919, Cariappa was among the first group of Indian candidates selected for officer training. He was sent to Indore for training and was subsequently commissioned into the Carnatic Infantry at Bombay, now Mumbai.

His military career saw steady progress. Cariappa was promoted to lieutenant in 1923, captain in 1927, major in 1938, lieutenant colonel in 1942, and brigadier in 1946. During British rule, he served in several important postings, including in the Middle East from 1941 to 1942 and in Burma, now Myanmar, between 1943 and 1944. In 1942, he became the first Indian officer to be entrusted with the command of a unit. Toward the end of World War II, he was inducted into the Order of the British Empire in recognition of his service.

During the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, just prior to independence, Cariappa played a crucial role in overseeing the challenging task of dividing the Indian military assets between the newly formed nations of India and Pakistan. Following independence, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff with the rank of major general. Upon promotion to lieutenant general, he took charge as Commander of the Eastern Army in November 1947. In January 1948, he became the Army Commander of the Delhi and East Punjab Command, now known as the Western Command.

In January 1949, Cariappa was appointed as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing British General Sir Roy Bucher. As Army chief, he was entrusted with transforming the colonial-era force into a truly national army.

During this period, he established two significant units—the Guards Brigade in 1949, later known as the Brigade of the Guards, and the Parachute Regiment in 1952. These units were notable for being among the first to recruit soldiers from all castes and classes. In recognition of his leadership, he was awarded the US military decoration, the Legion of Merit, by then President Harry S. Truman in 1949.

