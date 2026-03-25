Kharge kicks off Congress-led UDF campaign in Kerala; slams LDF, BJP

Kozhikode, March 25 (IANS) Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday formally launched the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) election campaign in Kerala, framing the contest as a decisive battle to “restore the state to its people” while mounting a sharp, multi-pronged attack on both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP.

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Addressing a massive rally in Kozhikode, Kharge alleged a tacit understanding between the CPI(M)led LDF and the BJP, claiming that “a vote for the CPI (M) is effectively a vote for the BJP.”

He argued that the BJP’s reluctance to field strong candidates in several constituencies points to an underlying political alignment aimed at keeping the Congress-led UDF out of power.

Setting the tone for the campaign, Kharge declared that Kerala is “speaking in one voice” demanding change after a decade of Left rule.

“The LDF had ten years to transform Kerala. What have they delivered?” he asked, accusing the government of presiding over rising debt, unemployment and social distress.

He claimed the state’s liabilities are nearing Rs 6 lakh crore, with a per capita burden of around Rs 1.7 lakh, while deriding what he called a skewed development model that saw “more wine shops than welfare expansion.”

The Congress chief also levelled serious allegations on governance and law enforcement, asserting that Kerala has emerged as one of the leading states in drug-related cases, second only to Punjab.

He said the public healthcare system is deteriorating, with crumbling hospital infrastructure and alleged backdoor appointments undermining quality.

Invoking the sensitive Sabarimala issue, Kharge accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of failing to protect the sanctity of the temple and allowing those involved in gold smuggling cases to escape scrutiny.

Taking a swipe at what he described as “headline-grabbing but hollow promises,” Kharge criticised claims that Lionel Messi would visit Kerala, calling it misleading.

In contrast, he highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s assurance that a FIFA-accredited stadium would be built in the state, capable of hosting global stars such as Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Sunil Chhetri.

Reiterating that the Congress has honoured its guarantees in states like Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, Kharge urged voters to back the UDF, promising accountable governance and a reset of Kerala’s development trajectory.

--IANS

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