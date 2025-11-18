Kharge appoints four District Congress Committee presidents in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday approved the proposal for the appointment of presidents of four District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Arunachal Pradesh.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, in a statement, announced the new appointments for Upper Siang, Kamle, Kra-Daadi and Keyi-Panyor districts.

While Ajong Siboh was appointed president of Upper Siang district, Maga Apo was named for Kamle district, Tap Tapum for Kra-Daadi, and Toko Ramsy for Keyi-Panyor district.

A Congress leader in Itanagar said the new appointments were made by the party high command to further strengthen the Congress organisation at the grassroots level.

Earlier, Kharge also approved the proposal for the appointment of Pinna K. Muklom as president of the Changlang District Congress Committee with immediate effect.

Venugopal had announced Muklom’s appointment in a separate statement.

In January, Kharge reconstituted the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and formed the Political Affairs Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, Manifesto Committee, and appointed office-bearers and DCC presidents. During the reconstitution, Muklom was appointed one of the APCC secretaries.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 people recently joined the Congress at Kanubari in Longding district, marking one of the largest political mobilisations in Arunachal Pradesh in recent years.

The mass joining, led by APCC President Bosiram Siram and party leader Pangjam Wangsa, drew senior leaders including A. Chellakumar and Adv. Mathew Antony, AICC in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh, along with several state Congress leaders. Supporters from Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts also participated.

Local leaders, including Kehang Social, Pinna Kitnal Singpho and Tekwa Tangse, were present.

APCC President Bosiram Siram said the turnout reflected “renewed trust in Congress’s vision of peace, development and inclusive governance.” He welcomed the new members, calling their decision a “vote of confidence” in the party’s renewed focus on grassroots politics.

The rally coincided with the Congress’s “Vote Chori (Vote Theft)” signature campaign, a nationwide protest against alleged electoral malpractice.

Congress leaders urged party workers and supporters to strengthen the campaign, stressing the need to defend democratic processes.

--IANS

sc/uk