Khandwa patient airlifted to Indore under PM Shri Air Ambulance scheme

Khandwa, Nov 18 (IANS) For the first time in Khandwa district, a patient was airlifted to another city for advanced medical treatment under the PM Shri Air Ambulance Scheme.

This is being viewed as a significant milestone in emergency healthcare access for the region.

On Tuesday, 73-year-old Tarabai, a resident of Shahpur, was shifted from Khandwa District Hospital to Indore via air ambulance after her condition required specialised care.

Tarabai, the wife of Balaram, had been admitted to the Female Medical Ward with severe complications in her spinal cord.

The ailment had resulted in the loss of function in both her legs, prompting doctors to recommend immediate referral to a higher medical centre.

Given the urgency and the patient’s inability to travel long distances by road, authorities activated the PM Shri Air Ambulance Scheme to facilitate swift and safe transportation.

Tarabai was moved from Khandwa District Hospital to the Nagchun Airstrip, where an air ambulance was already arranged. She was then airlifted to Indore for further diagnosis and advanced treatment.

Hospital officials noted that the scheme proved crucial in saving valuable time and preventing further deterioration of the patient’s condition.

The successful air transfer has also brought relief and hope to Tarabai’s family members, who thanked the district administration and medical team for their prompt action.

Speaking about the development, Dr Aniruddh Kaushal, Civil Surgeon, Khandwa, said, “This is the first instance where a patient from Khandwa has been referred to Indore through an air ambulance. The PM Shri Air Ambulance Scheme has made it possible to provide immediate and safe medical transport in critical cases. We are hopeful that such services will continue to benefit patients in remote areas.”

The incident has been widely appreciated as a step forward in enhancing the healthcare infrastructure of the district. With this successful operation, authorities expect that more patients in need of urgent care will be able to benefit from air medical services in the future.

