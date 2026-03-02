Khamenei was fiercely self-respecting leader, stood firm against global superpowers: Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Monday stated that a true leader does not "surrender"; instead, they stand firm during times of war, in reference to the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed in strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

Uddhav Thackeray's party said Khamenei bid farewell to the world without kneeling before any power to save his life.

The Thackeray camp, in an editorial in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamana', highlighted that Khamenei did not flee the country, hide in a bunker, or seek foreign aid during recent escalations. "Standing firm amidst a struggle against global superpowers, he attained martyrdom for Iran. Khamenei was a fiercely self-respecting leader remembered not for his position, but for his patriotism".

“In a poignant exchange once shared with a young boy who wished to sacrifice himself for the country, Khamenei had advised, 'Son, first study. Become a scientist. Live your life. Do not be in such a hurry to die. If the need arises, we are all here to embrace death for the country'. He fulfilled this promise, remaining steadfast even when surrounded by American and Israeli strikes,” said the editorial.

The editorial pointed out a campaign of "collective bullying" by Israel and the United States, which it deems dangerous to humanity. It alleged that these powers intervene in sovereign nations -- often under the guise of democracy or neutralising nuclear threats -- primarily to seize oil and mineral wealth.

The editorial has listed some specific instances, including attacks that continued despite Iran's reported willingness to scrap its nuclear programme. "An Israeli strike on a girls' school reportedly killed over a hundred children. There has been a massive loss of life and destruction of the Palestinian population. The deaths of Libya’s Gaddafi and Iraq’s Saddam Hussein were framed as results of this same global interference," it said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has raised sharp questions regarding India’s current leadership. While Iran historically supported India on the Kashmir issue and provided oil at discounted rates, India has remained largely silent during this crisis, it said.

“This silence stems from a 'surrender' to the influence of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. The ruling party in India has stayed silent because of technological and strategic "mantras" provided by Israel, including Pegasus spyware and electoral 'science', it claimed.

According to the editorial, as Iran enters 40 days of mourning, the international community remains divided. While traditional allies like Russia and China have remained neutral or issued "hollow threats", the 86-year-old Khamenei's death during the month of Ramzan is being viewed by his supporters as a lesson in fighting for one's nation.

“Whether Prime Minister Modi will observe even an hour of mourning for a 'true friend', or if fear of the reactions from Trump and Netanyahu will ensure his continued silence,” asked the editorial.

