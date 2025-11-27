Key Lawrence Bishnoi aide Pradeep Gurjar arrested in Gurugram after covert AGTF operation

Jaipur, Nov 27 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Rajasthan has arrested Pradeep Gurjar, a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the leader of the dreaded '6161 gang'.

An official said that Pradeep, son of Data Ram and a resident of Rawaton Ki Dhani, Ward No. 15, Kotputli, was nabbed from a posh housing society in Gurugram in a strategically planned operation. Additional Director General of Police, AGTF, Dinesh MN, said that the 6161 gang is involved in widespread extortion, especially targeting hotel owners along highways.

The arrest marks a significant success in the state’s fight against organised crime and the Bishnoi gang's expanding network.

The gang traces its roots to Bhilwara, first led by Hari Tanwar, later taken over by Vinod Mandli

In this chain, Pradeep Gurjar acted as a crucial link for Sachin Thapan, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He played a key role in assembling young recruits from Kotputli, Behror, Bansur, Bhilwara, and Gurgaon.

The gang created an atmosphere of fear by firing at hotels along highways and subsequently sending extortion notes to businessmen.

Pradeep has more than three dozen criminal cases registered against him, including bank robbery, extortion, murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery. With seven pending cases, the Kotputli Superintendent of Police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

Under the guidance of ADG Dinesh MN and the supervision of Additional SP Siddhant Sharma, a dedicated team led by Inspector Ram Singh was formed to track down the criminal. Acting on accurate intelligence received by Head Constable Sudhir Kumar, the team launched a covert operation in Gurugram.

The mission was highly challenging -- officers scanned nearly 150 CCTV clips and conducted ground surveillance. Pradeep was ultimately traced to a flat in the upscale MR Palm Hill society in the Kherki Daula police station area. To avoid suspicion, AGTF personnel deployed themselves at various checkpoints within the society.

Head Constable Sudhir, posing as a security guard, closely monitored movements and passed real-time information.

After confirming the suspect's presence, the team conducted a swift raid and successfully apprehended Pradeep from the flat. The accused was brought to Kotputli and handed over to the local police. Officials said that intensive interrogation is underway, and more revelations about the gang’s operations are expected.

This operation was conducted under the leadership of Additional SP Siddhant Sharma and Inspector Ram Singh Nathawat. Special contributions were made by Head Constable Sudhir Kumar -- who played a key undercover role -- along with Head Constable Mahesh Somra, Hemant Sharma, Constable Jitendra Kumar, Driver Constable Dinesh Sharma, SI Banwari Lal Sharma, Pratap Singh, Head Constable Mahavir Singh, Constable Devendra Singh, Gopal Dhabai, Vijay Singh, and Ganga Ram.

