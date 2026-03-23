Key development decisions taken at UP Cabinet meet chaired by CM Adityanath

Lucknow, March 23 (IANS) Important decisions related to infrastructure, IT and electronics, law and order, education, and industrial development were taken during the Cabinet and Council of Ministers meeting held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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The decisions are expected to provide new momentum and strength to the state government’s resolve of building a self-reliant and developed Uttar Pradesh while making people’s lives simpler, safer and more prosperous.

According to the state government, several proposals across key sectors were discussed during the meeting with the aim of accelerating development and strengthening governance in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, said that more than 37 proposals were discussed and approved during the Cabinet meeting.

“Today, through the Cabinet meeting, more than 37 proposals were discussed and passed. Our commitment is towards the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh,” Pathak said while addressing reporters after the meeting.

He added that the government remains focussed on ensuring better infrastructure, improved public services and stronger law and order in the state.

Pathak also criticised the Opposition Samajwadi Party, alleging that during its tenure the safety and dignity of women were often under threat, while the present government has worked towards strengthening security and ensuring respect for women.

Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, described the decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting as historic and said they were aimed at public welfare, particularly for the benefit of the poor.

“Historic decisions have been made today in the public interest and for the welfare of the poor. The support price for the Rabi crop has also been fixed,” Maurya said.

He further said that the Uttar Pradesh government has now completed nine years in office and directed all ministers in charge of districts to visit their respective districts and inform people about the government’s achievements during this period.

“Ministers have been asked to go to their districts and communicate the achievements of the government over the past nine years to the public,” Maurya said.

Maurya also reiterated the government’s commitment towards welfare measures, particularly for farmers.

“Our government is dedicated to the poor, women, farmers, and the youth. This time, the Rabi crop has been excellent. Although the weather was slightly adverse and farmers did suffer some damage, it will be immediately assessed and compensation will definitely be provided,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said that instructions have been issued to ensure that essential supplies reach every household.

“Everyone has been instructed that there is no shortage of gas. All incharge ministers should pay attention in their respective districts and ensure that gas reaches every household,” he said.

The Cabinet meeting underscored the state government’s continued focus on development, welfare initiatives and strengthening governance across Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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