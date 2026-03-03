Key accused in attack on Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested Rohit Solanki, the main accused in the shooting attack on the legal team of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The attack took place last Tuesday near the Marghat Baba Temple in the Kashmiri Gate area of North Delhi, leaving one person injured and raising concerns over the safety of advocates handling high-profile gangster cases.

According to Delhi Police, late on the night of February 24, advocate Deepak Khatri was returning home from the temple with his team in a car when shooters linked to Rajasthan gangster Rohit Godhara opened fire.

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts indicate that three assailants on motorcycles fired six rounds at the car from behind. The vehicle carried five people, including Khatri. During the attack, a young man named Sandeep was hit by two bullets and is currently undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, while Khatri narrowly escaped injury.

The attackers reportedly fled the scene on their motorcycles. Following the incident, Rohit Godhara has allegedly been threatening Khatri and his family over phone calls from abroad, prompting the lawyer to request immediate security for himself and his household. However, authorities have yet to provide protection.

Northern Delhi DCP Raja Banthia stated that the police are investigating the case using CCTV footage and inputs from informants. Responsibility for the attack was claimed on February 25 by Rohit Godhara, along with gang members Naveen Bakser, Rahul Fatehpur, and Sunny Yama. In a post on social media, the gang stated that the attack was carried out as retaliation for Khatri allegedly sharing information with the police.

The arrest of Rohit Solanki is expected to be a major breakthrough in the case. Authorities continue to track the remaining suspects and are investigating possible links between multiple gangs operating in Delhi and Rajasthan. Legal experts have expressed concern over rising threats to lawyers handling high-profile organised crime cases, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures for members of the legal fraternity.

