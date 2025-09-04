Kerala welcomes Onam with traditional gaiety and fervour

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala woke up on Thursday to the vibrant sights, sounds and flavours of Onam, as the state stepped into the first day of the three-day celebrations of its biggest cultural festival.

The harvest festival, rooted in legend and tradition, is marked by a blend of devotion, merrymaking and community bonding that transcends caste, creed and generation.

From early morning, households across the state were abuzz with activity.

Women and children in traditional attire meticulously laid out colourful 'pookkalams (floral carpets)' at the thresholds of their homes, welcoming the mythical King Mahabali, whose annual return, Onam commemorates.

Temples, public spaces and shopping hubs too wore a festive look, draped in flowers and lanterns.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated the week-long state-level Onam celebrations organised by Kerala Tourism in the state capital city and pointed out that the state’s unity, communal harmony, fraternal and inclusive mindset are the reasons for the state’s progress and development.

“This year's celebrations revolve around the theme 'Onam Orumayude Eenam, the Real Kerala Story'. The state government’s ‘Nava Kerala’ concept aligns well with the concept of Onam, where even the most underprivileged person is being considered and included in our progress as a society,” said Vijayan.

At the heart of Onam, however, lies the 'Onasadya' -- the grand vegetarian feast served on a plantain leaf. Kitchens across Kerala began preparations today for the elaborate banquet, which traditionally features over two dozen dishes ranging from avial and sambar to payasams that sweeten the conclusion.

Many families also welcomed relatives and friends for early 'sadyas', reaffirming Onam’s role as a festival of togetherness.

The state government has also organised official celebrations, including cultural fairs, art exhibitions and performances to showcase Kerala’s heritage.

Tourism hotspots reported higher footfalls, with special Onam packages drawing visitors eager to witness the state in its festive best.

Markets remained crowded as shoppers rushed for the last-minute purchase of kasavu saris, bananas, flowers and essentials for the feast.

More than just a festival, Onam is often described as Kerala’s cultural identity in motion.

It symbolises prosperity, equality and unity, ideals associated with the golden reign of Mahabali.

As celebrations intensify over the next two days, culminating in Thiruvonam, Kerala’s spirit of inclusiveness and joy shines through, binding people together in tradition, memory and hope for abundance.

Incidentally, it’s the Onam season that brings the biggest cheer to the state-owned Kerala State Beverages Corporation, the sole wholesaler of liquor and beer, with record sales.

All educational institutions are closed and will reopen only next week.

