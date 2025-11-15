Kerala Travel Mart Society warns tourists of rising online hotel booking frauds

Kochi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Kerala Travel Mart Society (KTM), the state's largest tourism industry consortium, has issued a strong advisory warning domestic and international travellers about a surge in online hotel-booking frauds targeting popular destinations such as Kochi and Kumarakom.

The alert comes as Kerala enters its peak inbound tourism season, drawing thousands of holidaymakers from India and abroad.

KTM President Jose Pradeep said the organisation has received multiple complaints from tourists who were duped after making legitimate room reservations through well-known travel-agency websites.

Fraudsters, posing as hotel staff, are reportedly contacting guests via phone calls or text messages, attempting to extort advance payments under various pretexts.

According to KTM, scammers often pressure guests to pay immediately, threatening cancellation of existing bookings or luring them with offers of upgraded rooms upon instant payment.

In several cases, unsuspecting travellers transferred money through QR codes or payment links after the fraudsters sent fake ID cards claiming to be hotel employees.

"Several tourists have reported losing substantial amounts of money. This worrying trend has compelled us to issue a warning urging travellers to exercise extreme caution," Pradeep added.

He advised visitors to call the official phone numbers listed on hotel websites to verify any payment request before transferring money.

KTM has also urged its member-hotels to tighten digital safeguards and monitor their websites, vouchers and communication channels to prevent misuse by cybercriminals.

Hotels have been asked to alert customers about possible impersonation attempts and to verify all third-party communications linked to bookings.

Founded in 2000, the Kerala Travel Mart Society brings together a broad spectrum of stakeholders across the state's tourism sector, including hotels, resorts, tour operators and service providers.

With Kerala aiming to strengthen its position as a leading global tourism destination this winter, KTM says protecting visitors from online scams is critical to preserving the state's reputation.

The industry body has called for heightened vigilance from both travellers and hospitality establishments, stressing that timely verification and awareness remain the most effective tools against online booking fraud.

--IANS

sg/khz