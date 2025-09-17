Kerala spent Rs 70.37 crore on Sabarimala development, projects worth Rs 1,000 crore planned

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (IANS) Kerala has spent Rs 70.37 crore on various projects for the development of Sabarimala between 2016–17 and 2024–25, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

State Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan told the house that successive governments since 2016 have undertaken and completed several projects under the Sabarimala Master Plan.

Between 2022–23 and 2024–25, the Sabarimala Master Plan High-Level Committee had sought the release of Rs18.39 crore from the state government, and of this, Rs 15.69 crore has already been disbursed.

Vasavan went on to point out that the government had approved the layout plan for the temple’s base camp at Nilakkal in 2020.

"Since then, layout plans for Sannidhanam (the temple precincts), Pampa, and the trekking route have also been sanctioned. Continuous government intervention has helped speed up works under the Master Plan," he said.

According to official estimates, the first phase of development at Sannidhanam (2022–2027) is expected to cost Rs 600.47 crore, followed by Rs 100.02 crore in the second phase (2028–2033) and Rs 77.68 crore in the third phase (2034–2039).

In total, the Sannidhanam development plan is pegged at Rs 778.17 crore.

For Pampa, Rs 207.48 crore has been earmarked - Rs 184.75 crore for the first phase (2022–2027) and Rs 22.73 crore for the second phase (2028–2033).

The trekking route development is estimated at Rs 47.97 crore, spread across two phases (2022–2026).

Taken together, the total projected expenditure for Sannidhanam, Pampa, and the trekking route stands at Rs 1,033.62 crore.

Beyond the Master Plan budget, the government has also spent Rs 116.41 crore through the KIIFB to improve facilities for pilgrims.

This included the construction of rest houses at Kazhakkoottam, Chengannur, Chirangara, Erumeli, Nilakkal, and Maniyankode.

The figures were disclosed in response to a question raised by MLAs P. Anilkumar, Eldhose P. Kunnappilly, and C. R. Mahesh.

Located in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, the hill shrine of Sabarimala, perched at 3,000 feet in the Western Ghats, is one of India’s most revered pilgrimage destinations.

It attracts millions of devotees annually, with tradition requiring a 41-day penance before a barefoot ascent from the banks of the Pampa River.

--IANS

sg/vd