Kerala: Spa employee sexually assaulted for refusing to pay extortion, three held

Thiruvalla, Feb 6 (IANS) A spa employee was allegedly sexually assaulted for refusing to pay money demanded by a gang in Thiruvalla town of Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

The incident occurred at a spa in the Manjadi area on February 1.

According to the complaint, KAAPA Act accused Subin Alexander, popularly known as 'Marana Subin', along with five associates, entered the spa around 3.30 p.m. and asked for extortion money.

When the woman running the establishment refused to comply, the gang allegedly assaulted her and the staff.

A female employee was dragged into an adjacent room, threatened with a knife held to her neck, and subjected to sexual assault, the complaint said.

The accused allegedly forced another customer present at the spa into the room, made him and the establishment owner lie on a bed, and photographed and video-recorded the incident using mobile phones.

The visuals were allegedly shot as an act of intimidation.

The gang is also accused of assaulting the customer and forcibly taking away Rs 25,000 from the premises before fleeing.

The attackers reportedly threatened dire consequences if the incident was reported to the police.

Though the incident occurred on February 1, police registered a case only later, initially keeping details confidential.

Matters escalated after CCTV footage from the spa surfaced, showing a gang barging into the establishment and harassing women.

The visuals have since circulated widely, putting the police under pressure.

Three accused, including Subin, have been arrested and remanded in custody, while a manhunt has been launched for the remaining three who are absconding.

Six persons have been named as accused in the case.

The incident has also revived allegations that extortion rackets operate unchecked in Thiruvalla, where several spas function.

The case has intensified public outrage, with demands for a thorough probe into both the crime and the alleged systemic failures surrounding it.

--IANS

sg/svn