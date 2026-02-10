Kerala Revenue official arrested in Rs 4.5 crore land grab case

Thiruvananthapuram Feb 10 (IANS) The investigation into the multi-crore land grab case at a plush locality in the state capital city reached a crucial stage with the arrest of Sasthamangalom Sub-Registrar K.S. Lakshmi for allegedly facilitating the fraudulent transfer of a house and land worth early Rs 4.5 crore using forged documents.

Lakshmi, a native of the city, has been named as the ninth accused in the case.

According to the police, a 14.5-cent plot of land and a residential house owned by Dora, a Jawaharnagar resident currently living abroad, were illegally taken over in January last year by preparing fake title deeds.

The accused allegedly first mortgaged the property in the name of Merin Jacob of Manakkad Puthuparambu by falsely projecting her as Dora’s adopted daughter.

The property was later sold to Chandrasenan, a resident of Maruthamkuzhi, through a forged sale deed.

Investigators say Lakshmi played an active role in enabling the registration of the fake documents and extending logistical support to the accused.

Forged identity documents, including fake ID cards, were produced during the registration process.

To avoid suspicion, signatures on the documents were reportedly obtained outside the Sub-Registrar’s Office, a move allegedly facilitated by Lakshmi.

Police further stated that Lakshmi received a bribe of Rs 10 lakh and 10 mobile phones from the prime accused and alleged gang leader, Ananthapuri Manikandan, in exchange for her cooperation.

The forged sale deed lists Ananthapuri Manikandan, Sayyid Ali and Sunil Thomas as witnesses, along with Anil Thambi, the son-in-law of the second accused Chandrasenan.

Initially, Lakshmi had maintained that the registration was carried out only after verifying the identity documents submitted by the parties concerned.

However, the police said this claim failed to hold, after cyber evidence was collected, contradicting her version.

Following the exposure of the fraud, the Registration Inspector General had earlier issued a show-cause notice to Lakshmi.

The investigation team noted that the report she submitted at the time appeared to favour Manikandan.

The Museum Police said further questioning of Lakshmi is expected to shed light on additional transactions and expose more individuals involved in the organised property scam.

