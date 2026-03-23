Kerala polls: PM Modi likely to start campaign from Thrissur for Karunakaran’s daughter

Kochi, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Thrissur, Kerala, on March 29, providing a major push to the BJP-led NDA’s campaign in the run-up to the April 9 Assembly elections from Thrissur.

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According to initial indications, PM Modi will participate in the election campaign of BJP candidate Padmaja Venugopal, including a roadshow expected to draw significant public attention.

Incidentally, Padmaja is the daughter of legendary four-time Congress Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

Padmaja was the Congress candidate from Thrissur Assembly constituency in 2016 and 2021 and finished second.

Ahead of the May 2024 Lok Sabha polls, she joined the BJP and campaigned for the eventual winner, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi.

Incidentally, at the 2021 Assembly polls, Gopi finished in third place behind Padmaja.

Party sources suggested that the Prime Minister is likely to reach Thrissur after a brief stop in Palakkad, though final details of the itinerary are yet to be officially confirmed.

His visit is aimed at energising the party’s prospects in a constituency that has gained heightened political attention in recent electoral cycles.

The roadshow, which may see PM Modi and Padmaja sharing the stage, is being positioned as a key campaign event for the NDA in central Kerala.

Padmaja Venugopal’s candidature has already added a layer of political intrigue to the contest, given her background and the evolving electoral dynamics in the constituency.

The Prime Minister’s presence is expected to further amplify the campaign, particularly as the BJP seeks to expand its footprint in a state traditionally dominated by the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF.

With just days left for polling, national-level campaign interventions have intensified across Kerala, reflecting the high stakes for all three fronts.

PM Modi’s visit is seen as part of a broader strategy by the BJP to project strength and improve its electoral prospects, even as it faces stiff competition in a tightly contested triangular fight.

Further clarity on the Prime Minister’s schedule, including timings and route details of the roadshow, is expected in the coming days.

--IANS

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