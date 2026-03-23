Kerala polls: ‘Deal’ charge escalates as Congress steps up attack on CPI-M-BJP 'understanding'

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 (IANS) The Congress on Monday sharpened its offensive against Kerala's ruling Left, alleging a widening and tacit understanding between the CPI-M and the BJP across multiple constituencies ahead of the Assembly elections.

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Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan reiterated that “deals” exist in several seats, naming Manjeswaram, Konni, and Ranni among those where the CPI-M and BJP are allegedly working in tandem.

He claimed that such arrangements now extend to nearly ten constituencies, despite both parties dismissing the allegations.

Taking the charge further, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K. C. Venugopal, who is leading the party campaign in Kerala, said the CPI-M under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has maintained a "tacit tie-up" with the BJP.

He alleged that Vijayan has remained largely silent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as the BJP targets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi nationally.

Senior Congress leader and CWC member Ramesh Chennithala also backed the claim, arguing that the “deal” is becoming increasingly evident on the ground.

He pointed to the constituency represented by state Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan, who has faced criticism over Sabarimala temple-related issues, alleging that the BJP has not fielded a strong candidate there.

Instead, the seat has effectively been left to an NDA ally, which Chennithala said, "speaks volumes" about a covert understanding between the BJP and CPI-M.

Satheesan, meanwhile, alleged that anti-BJP votes in Thrissur Lok Sabha had consolidated behind V.S. Sunil Kumar, but claimed CPI-M votes did not fully transfer to him.

He also linked the ED probe into the Karuvannur bank scam to what he described as a “deal” over the Thrissur seat, which actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi won in a stunning victory.

The CPI-M and BJP have both rejected the allegations, terming them politically motivated.

However, the Congress has continued to press the narrative, seeking to consolidate minority and anti-BJP votes by portraying the Left as unreliable in countering the saffron party.

With days left for polling, the “deal” allegation has emerged as a central theme of the campaign, intensifying the war of words in Kerala’s high-stakes triangular contest.

--IANS

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