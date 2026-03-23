Kerala polls: Battle of legacies at Thiruvalla where priests' sons fighting it out

Thiruvalla (Kerala), March 23 (IANS) Kerala's Thiruvalla Assembly constituency is witnessing a deeply personal and socially resonant contest this election, where political rivalry is intertwined with legacy, faith, and family roots.

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At the heart of the battle are two seasoned candidates, Mathew T. Thomas of the Left-backed Indian Socialist Janata Dal and Varghese Mammen, belonging to the Kerala Congress, part of the Congress-led UDF, both sons of widely respected Mar Thoma Church priests, making this a contest that has struck a chord far beyond conventional politics.

Thomas, a five-time sitting legislator and former minister in the cabinets of V. S. Achuthanandan and Pinarayi Vijayan, is known for his steadfast socialist credentials and long-standing connection with the constituency.

His father, Rev. Fr. T. Thomas, has always been known for his spiritual outlook.

Facing him is Mammen, whose father, Rev. Fr. P.D. Mammen, was equally revered.

Though the elder Mammen is no more, his legacy continues to resonate strongly among voters.

Both families enjoy deep-rooted goodwill, not just within the Mar Thoma community but across the constituency’s diverse social fabric.

The symbolism is striking.

Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church has its headquarters in Thiruvalla, adding another layer of significance to a contest where both principal candidates hail from the same faith tradition and the same town.

While Rev. Fr. Thomas, owing to age, has stayed away from the campaign trail, his presence is still felt through long-standing personal connections.

This convergence of faith, family legacy and politics has generated unusual interest among voters, with many seeing the contest as one between two equally respected lineages rather than sharply polarised political choices.

Adding a third dimension to the race is the BJP candidate, also a Christian, Anoop Antony, a younger face attempting to make inroads in a constituency traditionally dominated by the LDF and UDF.

While the primary contest remains between Thomas and Mammen, Antony’s presence reflects the BJP’s continued push to expand its footprint.

As campaigning intensifies, Thiruvalla stands out not just for its political stakes but for the rare intersection of personal histories and public life, where the legacy of two priests continues to shape the choices of a modern electorate.

--IANS

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