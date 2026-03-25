Kerala poll field narrows to 985 after scrutiny, rebels keep fronts on edge

Thiruvananthapuram, March 25 (IANS) The contours of the Kerala Assembly elections 2026 are beginning to take shape, with the number of candidates settling at 985 after the scrutiny of nomination papers across the state.

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Kerala will go to the polls to elect 140 new legislators on April 9, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Out of 1,254 nominations filed, 269 were rejected during verification, according to the Election Commission, trimming the field but still leaving a crowded contest in several constituencies.

The final picture, however, will emerge only after the deadline for withdrawal of candidature ends on Thursday.

The northern constituency of Koduvally has emerged as the most crowded battleground, with 17 candidates in the fray, reflecting a fragmented contest and multiple local factors at play.

Close on its heels is Thiruvananthapuram, where 16 candidates are seeking the electorate’s mandate, underscoring the high political stakes in the state capital.

Despite the pruning of nominations, political uncertainty persists.

Several constituencies have seen rebel candidates, not to mention namesakes, entering the fray, posing a potential challenge to the arithmetic of the major fronts.

Both the ruling and opposition alliances are engaged in last-minute efforts to persuade dissenters to withdraw, wary that even a handful of rebel votes could tilt tightly contested seats.

The coming hours are crucial. Party leaderships are balancing negotiation and pressure, aiming to avoid vote splits that could alter outcomes in key constituencies.

The success or failure of these efforts will significantly influence the competitiveness of the final electoral map.

Compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, which saw 957 candidates in the fray, the current numbers indicate a marginal increase, pointing to sustained political interest and participation despite tighter scrutiny norms.

As the withdrawal window closes, Kerala is set to witness a clearer and more defined contest.

What remains uncertain, however, is how far internal dissent and localised rivalries will reshape the electoral landscape in what is expected to be a closely watched and keenly fought election.

--IANS

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