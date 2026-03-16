Kerala poll battle begins as campaign heat rises across state

Thiruvananthapuram Mar 16 (IANS) Kerala woke up to the first full day of intense campaigning on Monday, with political parties beginning a 25 day high voltage campaign ahead of the April 9 polls for the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

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The opposition alliances are yet to finalise their candidates, but the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was quick off the blocks, with its key constituents - CPI(M) and the Communist Party of India announcing their candidates and set campaign machinery in motion.

Across the state, ministers and candidates were seen hitting the streets early in the morning, meeting voters and seeking support.

In the suburban capital constituency of Nedumangad, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister and senior CPI leader G. R. Anil began his campaign on Monday morning.

Anil said the work carried out in the constituency would speak for itself.

“I know my constituency too well. Just look at the developments that have happened here. I am confident about the result and have no doubts about it,” he said while interacting with voters.

At Kottarakkara, State Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal of the CPI (M) was also on the campaign trail, meeting residents and canvassing support.

Unlike the relatively comfortable contest he had in 2021, Balagopal now faces a tougher battle.

His opponent is former party colleague Aiysha Potti, a three time CPI(M) legislator who switched sides last month and joined the Indian National Congress.

“None knows why she left the party and she is yet to explain the reasons. I am confident the developmental works done in my constituency will hold me in good stead,” Balagopal said.

Further north in Kochi, State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve of the CPI (M) was out early in the streets engaging with voters.

Rajeeve said his campaign strategy was to reach out widely across the constituency.

“I bank on what I have done for the state and for my constituency. I plan to meet as many people as possible, including those who did not vote for me last time, and explain why they should support me now,” he said.

At the CPI(M) bastion in Kannur at the Thalassery assembly seat on Monday morning their local leader Karayi Rajan , presently out on bail in a murder case.

For the past two terms the seat was represented by the outgoing Speaker of the Assembly AN Shamseer and he being dropped came as a surprise to many.

“Yes, Shamseer has been nurturing this constituency for the past 10 years and this time the party has fielded me. Everyone who is here knows about the case against me and I will meet all the voters seeking a vote for my party,” said Rajan.

Meanwhile, a high profile contest is shaping up in Beypore in Kozhikode district, where former independent MLA P. V. Anvar has entered the fray with the backing of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Anvar had resigned his legislative position last year following a bitter fallout with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Though he initially supported the Congress candidate in a subsequent contest, he later ran as an independent and finished third.

After renewed talks with the UDF, he has now been cleared to contest from Beypore.

Anvar will take on Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas, Vijayan’s son-in-law, setting the stage for one of the most closely watched contests of the election.

Launching his campaign on Monday, Anvar accused the incumbent of neglecting the constituency.

“This constituency has gone to the dogs. Apart from a few tourism projects, key sectors like health, education and industry have suffered. The constituency has been badly orphaned,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress led UDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party are expected to announce their candidates in the next couple of days, with last-minute discussions underway at the national level.

As the campaign clock begins ticking, Kerala’s political battleground has clearly come alive, signalling the start of intense and closely fought electoral contest.

--IANS

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