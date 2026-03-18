Kerala Police grope in the dark in two high-profile theft cases

Thiruvananthapuram, March 18 (IANS) At a time when the Kerala Police is widely regarded for its efficiency in cracking complex cases swiftly, two high-profile thefts have put the force under scrutiny, with investigations yet to make meaningful progress.

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The spotlight is on the major theft at Kowdiar Palace, the official residence of the Travancore royal family, from where diamond jewellery and an antique gold collection worth Rs 2 crore were reported stolen from the wardrobe of Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi.

Despite claims that the probe has been intensified, there has been little tangible progress, raising questions about the effectiveness of the investigation.

This regal mansion was built by Maharaja Sree Chithira Thirunal, and the present structure was completed in 1934.

The construction coincided with the marriage of his only sister, Karthika Thirunal Lakshmi Bayi, to G.V. Raja, marking a significant chapter in the history of the erstwhile royal household.

The palace, located close to the Governor’s residence, has around 150 rooms. It is currently home to four families of the royal household, along with nearly 40 staff members who manage its day-to-day functioning.

What adds to the concern is the striking similarity with the mysterious ivory theft at the Pangode military camp, a case that had once triggered widespread attention but ultimately reached a dead end.

The theft, which occurred within a highly secured defence facility, remains unresolved, and critics now fear that the Kowdiar case may be heading down a similar path.

Police teams have initiated standard procedures in the palace theft case, including recording statements from members of the royal family, staff, residents, and visitors, including foreign nationals.

Under the supervision of senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner, evidence collection has been carried out, with fingerprint experts examining multiple rooms.

Authorities have also indicated that questioning will continue, with even YouTubers who had visited the palace likely to be summoned.

Yet, the fundamental question remains unanswered: how could valuables worth Rs 2 crore vanish from a location with tight security arrangements?

The lack of clarity has led to growing public scepticism, with many questioning whether the investigation is merely procedural.

Observers note that in cases involving influential individuals or sensitive locations, investigations often risk losing momentum over time.

The Pangode case serves as a cautionary example, where, despite initial urgency, the probe failed to yield results.

With both cases now under the spotlight, the Kerala Police faces the challenge of restoring confidence by delivering concrete outcomes.

Whether the force can break the pattern seen in the Pangode case and bring the culprits to justice in the Kowdiar theft remains to be seen.

--IANS

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