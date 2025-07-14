Kerala Muslim scholar mediates for Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya’s release as execution nears in Yemen

Thiruvananthapuram, July 14 (IANS) With just days remaining before the scheduled execution of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, a glimmer of hope has emerged as prominent Kerala Muslim scholar and Grand Mufti of India, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, has stepped in to mediate for her release.

At the scholar’s request, an emergency meeting is currently underway in northern Yemen, led by renowned Yemeni Sufi cleric Shaikh Habeeb Ummer. The talks aim to secure a pardon for Nimisha Priya from the family of the victim, Talal Abdo Mahdi, who was allegedly murdered by her in 2017.

The crucial discussions are being attended by Habeeb Abdurahman Ali Mashhour, a representative of Shaikh Habeeb, along with Yemeni government officials, a judge from the Jinayat court, local tribal leaders, and Talal’s brother.

According to a statement from Kanthapuram’s office, the Grand Mufti has made a personal appeal to the victim’s family to forgive Nimisha by seeking blood money (diya), which is traditionally demanded in such cases under Islamic law.

Nimisha Priya, originally from Palakkad district in Kerala, was convicted in 2020 for the murder of her Yemeni business partner.

Yemeni court documents allege that she drugged Talal and, with the help of another nurse, dismembered his body before disposing of the remains in an underground tank.

The incident reportedly stemmed from personal and professional disputes. Her final appeal was rejected in 2023, and her execution is scheduled for July 16, 2025.

The case has garnered widespread public attention in India, prompting calls for diplomatic intervention and humanitarian consideration.

Kanthapuram’s office expressed optimism that the ongoing negotiations might result in a positive outcome, potentially sparing Nimisha’s life.

As the countdown to her execution continues, the current mediation is seen as a last-ditch effort to secure her release through dialogue and clemency.

--IANS

aal/dan