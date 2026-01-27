Kerala Minister Sivankutty crosses swords with LoP Satheesan over education, Sabarimala gold heist

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (IANS) Kerala General Education Minister V. Sivankutty slammed Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday as he rejected criticism of the state’s public education system and escalated the political confrontation over the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Responding to Satheesan’s remarks on school standards, Sivankutty said no other government could match the LDF’s record of investing nearly Rs 9,000 crore in public education over the past decade.

He challenged the Congress to cite comparable achievements in states it governs, arguing that the opposition leader’s criticism was politically motivated and detached from facts.

The minister accused Satheesan of deliberately attempting to link him with the Sangh Parivar, recalling that it was the Left that closed the BJP’s account in Nemom.

Turning the charge back on the Congress leader, Sivankutty alleged that Satheesan himself had participated in RSS-linked events in the past, a claim he said was supported by documentary evidence.

Sivankutty then spoke about the Sabarimala gold theft case, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy in invoking religious sentiments while allegedly shielding those involved in the case.

He cited a photograph purportedly showing the prime accused and a recipient of the stolen gold standing alongside Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, describing it as "not merely a picture, but a cluster of unresolved questions".

Sivankutty asserted that it was legally necessary for the Special Investigation Team (SIT), functioning under High Court supervision, to question Sonia Gandhi to ascertain whether a larger criminal conspiracy existed.

He raised pointed questions on how an accused individual could gain access to a high-security residence guarded by the SPG, and whether senior Congress leaders facilitated such access.

The minister also referred to what he termed the "Bellary connection", claiming the stolen gold was sold in Bellary, a constituency once represented by Sonia Gandhi, and called for an investigation into possible hawala or smuggling links.

The minister further accused Satheesan of spreading misinformation on multiple issues, including the Punarjani case, alleged foreign fund-raising trips, the Vizhinjam port project, Wayanad rehabilitation claims, and incidents inside the Assembly.

He said repeated contradictions and retractions had eroded the Opposition leader’s credibility.

Satheesan has time and again attacked Sivankutty for his highly improper conduct on the floor of the assembly when he was an opposition member.

On the presentation of the state Budget in 2015, Sivankutty was seen jumping over the table on the floor of the Assembly with his dhoti folded and underwear visible.

On Tuesday, Satheesan said it’s sad to see our school children studying when Sivankutty is the Education Minister.

--IANS

sg/vd