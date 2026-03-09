Kerala minister Ganesh Kumar's row with wife out in public, questions raised on police silence

Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 (IANS) A personal dispute involving Kerala Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar and his wife, Bindu Menon, has spilled into the public domain after she levelled a series of allegations about an incident that took place at their home in Valakom, triggering political debate and raising questions over the police response.

Menon said the couple had experienced marital issues in the past, including similar tensions around 2019, several years after their marriage in 2014.

However, she alleged that matters worsened after Ganesh Kumar became a minister, claiming that his friends and staff gradually turned against her.

"Obviously, everyone will stand with power," she said, adding that disagreements within the household had intensified in recent months.

According to her, she had earlier confronted the minister over issues involving women and had even blocked the phone numbers of some of his staff.

Menon said the latest incident unfolded when she quietly went to the bedroom at the Valakom residence, around 70 km from the state capital, and witnessed a situation that prompted her to begin taking photographs.

She alleged that the minister’s driver tried to prevent her from doing so while some members of the staff attempted to snatch her mobile phone.

"I lost control emotionally, but I did not assault anyone or use abusive language," she said, adding that the minister later portrayed her as mentally unstable.

She said she informed her sister-in-law and contacted the police control room seeking help.

According to her account, she ran outside the house crying for help, and soon after that, the woman, who was there with the minister, was taken away in a car by the minister’s driver.

Police officers later arrived at the spot but, according to Bindu Menon, told her the matter did not fall within their purview.

She said she had asked for protection and that some members of the minister’s staff urged her to forgive him and settle the issue.

While she claims to have photographic evidence, Menon clarified that she does not intend to pursue legal action or cause harm to the minister or the government.

"I also called up the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan- Veena, told her about the incident, and she has all the pictures," she added.

Responding to the controversy, Ganesh Kumar said the allegations circulating on social media were attempts to gain political mileage ahead of elections.

"Whether the allegations are true or not, they are personal matters, and no one else should interfere,” he said, adding that he has never behaved in an indecent manner towards any woman.

"Love is not a crime. Everyone experiences love. It will continue," he said.

He added that he is a good public servant and that he has never been involved in corruption.

According to him, the people of Pathanapuram will not believe such accusations because they know him well.

The episode has drawn attention partly because Ganesh Kumar had resigned as a minister in 2013 during the Oommen Chandy government after his first wife publicly levelled allegations against him.

--IANS

sg/vd