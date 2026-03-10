Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar rules out resignation as row escalates, opposition demands ouster

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 (IANS) Kerala Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar on Tuesday ruled out resigning over the controversy triggered by allegations raised by his wife, saying the media had "blown the issue out of proportion".

Read More

Ganesh Kumar also maintained that there was no longer any complaint from his wife, indicating that the matter had been settled within the family.

The minister had earlier met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and explained his position amid the escalating controversy.

Even as the government has treated the complaint as a personal family dispute, the issue has triggered sharp political reactions and raised questions about the credibility of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the allegations were grave in nature and insisted that the minister should be ousted from the Cabinet.

He added that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has always stood by what it speaks, especially on issues concerning women’s safety and public morality.

Senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan said Vijayan has often spoken about morality in politics and the need to ensure the safety of women.

"He has to break his silence on the double standards that the CPI-M always takes," he said.

The controversy erupted after the minister’s wife reportedly dialled helpline number 112, alleging assault at home.

However, the police, who reached the spot, reportedly did not initiate any action and later withdrew, saying there was little they could do as it appeared to be a domestic dispute.

There were also claims that the Chief Minister’s daughter had been informed about the incident, though no official intervention followed.

The opposition is expected to raise the issue strongly during the election campaign, questioning the government’s response in the case involving the minister.

They have contrasted it with the swift action taken in the rape cases registered against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, where a special investigation team was appointed to speed up the probe.

The party later expelled the first-time young MLA.

Meanwhile, SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan strongly criticised Ganesh Kumar, alleging that his conduct had damaged the government’s image and describing the controversy as a "rot within the Cabinet".

He said the issue does not end merely because the complaint was withdrawn and urged the Chief Minister to take a decision that would satisfy the people.

Reports also suggest that discontent exists within the ruling front, including sections of the Communist Party of India, over Ganesh Kumar continuing as a minister. TV channels and social media are flush with activity on the harsh statement that Vijayan made in 2013 when Ganesh Kumar, as Minister in the then Oommen Chandy government, came under duress from his then wife.

Vijayan slammed Chandy for shielding Ganesh Kumar then, and the latter had subsequently resigned.

--IANS

sg/vd