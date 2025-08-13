Kerala man dies by suicide after emotional video message to wife

Alappuzha (Kerala), Aug 13 (IANS) A man in Kayamkulam, about 45 km from here, died by suicide after posting an emotional video to his wife, two months after she had left home to find work because of financial difficulties.

A day after his death, police traced her to 400 km in Kannur, where she had been working as a home nurse since leaving home.

Vinod (49), of Vishnu Bhavanam in Kannampalli, coming under the Kayamkulam police station, was found dead at his home on Monday after posting an emotional video on social media pleading for his wife's return and assuring her that their financial problems could be resolved.

His wife, identified as Ranjini, had reportedly left home on June 11, stating she was going to the bank, and did not return home.

The police, however, gave a different account of the episode, saying she told them he was a drunkard who physically abused her. She had not informed him about her job or workplace, telling only a few of her close relatives.

Ranjini, who was the secretary of a Kudumbashree unit, had a loan of Rs 1.25 lakh, contributing to a total debt of approximately Rs 3 lakh. Her inability to repay the loan and his physical abuse forced her to leave home and seek work in a distant place.

The police said she had not told him about the job or workplace, fearing he would not permit her to work. Vinod was under mental stress after she left home, and all his efforts to locate her had failed. Before taking the extreme step, Vinod posted an emotional video on social media, urging his wife to return home so they could find a way to settle the debt.

He had posted a similar video soon after she left home.

The police stated that since Rajini had left her mobile phone at home before leaving for work, and had not seen the video posted by her husband. He is survived by his children, Vishnu and Devika.

