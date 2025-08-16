Kerala man buried by mistake after body swap at palliative care centre (Lead)

Kochi, Aug 16 (IANS) In a shocking incident, two bodies kept at a palliative care centre in Palluruthy in Kochi were mistakenly interchanged, leading to the wrong burial of one man and forcing an exhumation under police supervision, the police said.

The confusion involved the bodies of Antony, a native of Kumbalangi, and Peter, a resident of Palluruthy, both in Kochi city.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the Pallurity police, under which both the places fall, said there had been a mix-up and the wrong body was buried.

The police further said that no untoward incident occurred after the burial mix-up, and no offence was registered as neither side had lodged any complaint.

Antony’s body had been kept in cold storage at the palliative care centre as his relatives living abroad could not reach home immediately. Peter’s body was also kept alongside.

On Thursday, Peter’s relatives collected what they believed to be his body and conducted last rites at a nearby church. Since the last rites were held directly at the church and not at his residence due to the lack of proper facilities and space, there was no public viewing of the body.

The error came to light only the following day, when Antony’s family members, who had returned from abroad, arrived to claim his remains. To their shock, they found that Peter’s body was still in storage, while Antony’s body had already been buried.

The palliative care centre employees and the villagers alerted the church authorities concerned, and both families were informed about the goof-up. After discussions, it was decided to exhume Antony’s body, which had been buried the previous day.

The exhumation was carried out in the presence of police and church officials.

Later, Antony’s body was taken to Kumbalangi, where his relatives conducted the funeral rites at the local church.

Meanwhile, Peter’s body was also buried by his family at the Palluruthy church once the dispute was resolved.

The incident has sparked debate over the lack of proper identification and verification procedures at palliative care centres and mortuaries.

Locals have demanded stricter rules to prevent such distressing errors in the future, pointing out that grieving families should never be put through such an ordeal.

--IANS

senjo/