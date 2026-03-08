Kerala man becomes new South Asian ambassador of International Magicians Society

Thiruvananthapuram, March 8 (IANS) Aravind V.K., an Indian magician-technologist internationally known by his stage name 'Myztiq Mayaman', has been appointed South Asian Ambassador of the International Magicians Society (IMS), marking a historic milestone as the first Indian technologist-magician to hold this prestigious international leadership position.

Read More

The announcement follows Aravind’s Merlin Award victory in 2025 in Las Vegas, one of the highest global honours in the field of magic. The Merlin Award, often described as the “Oscar of Magic”, has previously been presented to legendary performers such as David Copperfield, Criss Angel, and India’s renowned magician Gopinath Muthukad.

Aravind was honoured with the distinctive title “Most Magical Techie & Filmmaker”, recognising his groundbreaking work combining technology, magic, and cinematic storytelling. The recognition highlights a rare and innovative approach that blends digital engineering, psychological illusion, and narrative filmmaking -- an interdisciplinary style seldom acknowledged in the history of the International Magicians Society.

With his appointment as South Asian Ambassador, the IMS has acknowledged Aravind not only as a performer but also as a global innovator and thought leader in modern magic. In this role, he will represent the organisation across South Asia, help promote the art of magic, and mentor emerging talent in the region.

Originally from a modest village in Kerala, Aravind’s journey reflects a unique combination of scientific expertise and artistic creativity. Professionally, he works as a senior data engineer in the US, while pursuing his passion for creating technology-driven magic experiences that integrate artificial intelligence, psychology, and cinematic storytelling.

Speaking about the appointment, Aravind described the role as both an honour and a responsibility. He said the position provides an opportunity to represent South Asia on the global stage while demonstrating that artistic innovation can evolve alongside technological advancement.

The ambassadorial role places Aravind in a position to build connections between international institutions and emerging artists, further strengthening India’s growing presence in the global creative landscape.

Beyond performing, his work has also involved educational outreach, community engagement, and charitable initiatives, using magic as a tool for inspiration and learning.

Founded in the US, the International Magicians Society is one of the world’s most respected professional organisations for magicians, with members in more than 90 countries.

The organisation’s Merlin Award is widely regarded as the highest distinction in the magic community.

The official announcement of Aravind’s appointment has been published on the IMS website, marking a significant moment for Indian representation in global performing arts leadership.

--IANS

aal/dpb