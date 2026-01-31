Kerala LoP Satheesan mocks CM Vijayan’s stand on RRTS

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (IANS) Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday took a swipe at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the State government’s insistence on the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, accusing the government of pushing announcements without adequate studies as it nears the end of its decade-long tenure.

Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister was displaying undue stubbornness and resorting to publicity-driven project announcements. He recalled that the CPI(M) had created a major controversy during the Oommen Chandy government by claiming that E. Sreedharan would be removed from the Kochi Metro project.

“These are the same people who protested, alleging that Sreedharan was being sidelined. Today, they collectively mock and oppose him,” Satheesan said.

Clarifying that he was not opposed to the introduction of a high-speed rail corridor, the Opposition Leader said the Congress would support any genuinely beneficial project, irrespective of which government proposed it.

“Kerala’s infrastructure must improve. A high-speed rail line should come. But it must be suitable for Kerala and based on proper studies,” he said.

Satheesan accused the Vijayan government of announcing projects without adequate evaluation, describing the RRTS proposal as an election stunt aimed solely at garnering publicity. He argued that the project, as announced, was impractical across the State and might be feasible only in limited stretches.

Citing expert opinion, Satheesan said E. Sreedharan himself had maintained that a high-speed railway was more suitable for Kerala than a rapid rail system. He pointed out that high-speed rail operates at average speeds of over 200 kmph, while the proposed RRTS would run at significantly lower speeds.

Reiterating that the Congress-led UDF was committed to development, Satheesan said progress should not be reduced to announcements lacking planning or accountability. He added that the people of Kerala were watching closely and would judge whether the government’s actions reflected genuine development or mere pre-election posturing.

--IANS

sg/skp