Kerala local body polls: Tharoor hails UDF sweep, applauds BJP’s historic win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Dec 13 (IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday struck a notably bipartisan tone while reacting to the Kerala local body election results, congratulating the Congress-led UDF for its sweeping gains across the state even as he openly praised the BJP’s historic performance in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Tharoor’s remarks have drawn attention, coming amid his recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his presence at the official dinner hosted for visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin -- an event not attended by senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the party president, Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a long post on X, Tharoor described the election outcome as “a day of amazing results," saying the mandate was clear and reflected the democratic spirit of Kerala.

Congratulating the UDF on what he called a “truly impressive win” across various local bodies, Tharoor said the results were a “massive endorsement” and a strong signal ahead of the next year's Assembly elections.

He attributed the improved performance compared to 2020 to hard work, a clear political message, and strong anti-incumbency against the ruling Left, which has governed the State since 2016.

At the same time, Tharoor acknowledged the BJP’s breakthrough in the capital city, offering “humble congratulations” for its significant victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. He termed the BJP’s showing “historic” and said it marked a notable shift in the political landscape of the State capital.

Significantly, Tharoor pointed out that he had campaigned for a change from what he described as “45 years of LDF misrule," but noted that voters in his constituency had ultimately rewarded another party that also promised a clear change in governance.

“That is the beauty of democracy,” he said, adding that the people’s verdict must be respected -- whether it favoured the UDF statewide or the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor’s comment is likely to spark political discussion within Congress circles, given his willingness to publicly appreciate a BJP victory at a time of heightened partisan contestation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to work for the betterment of Kerala, advocate for people’s needs, and uphold principles of good governance. "We will continue to work for the betterment of Kerala, advocating for the people's needs and upholding the principles of good governance. Onwards and upwards!" he said.

