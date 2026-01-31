Kerala leaders across spectrum call for probe into CJ Roy’s suicide

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (IANS) Political leaders cutting across party lines in Kerala on Saturday called for a comprehensive investigation into the suicide of prominent industrialist and Confident Group chairman C.J. Roy in Bengaluru, amid reports that the incident occurred during a raid by central agencies.

Read More

Roy allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself at his office in Bengaluru on Friday. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. The shooting reportedly occurred during an Income Tax raid at his office on Longford Road.

CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan demanded a detailed probe, particularly into the complaints raised by Roy’s family. He said the situation was one in which allegations regarding the conduct of central agencies could arise.

“We do not know what exactly happened during the raid in Bengaluru,” Govindan said. He pointed out that the family has alleged that Roy’s death occurred in the backdrop of the raid and that the operation reportedly continued for one-and-a-half hours even after his death.

Govindan said that any irregularities detected during raids should be addressed through legal means, humanely. “It must be examined why such a death occurred despite the availability of legal remedies,” he said.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty described Roy’s death as shocking and said the circumstances leading to such a tragic outcome must be examined in detail. He noted that Roy, who had decades of experience and led a major corporate group, was not someone who could be lightly driven to take an extreme step.

While affirming that central agencies have the authority to conduct raids where laws are violated, Sivankutty said it was essential to investigate whether undue mental pressure or abnormal practices were involved. He called for an inquiry under judicial supervision and urged authorities to conduct a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan also sought an investigation, saying there was a sense of mystery surrounding Roy’s death. He said it was not clear what kind of harassment Roy had faced. “If an income tax raid has pushed a businessman to the point of suicide, the matter must be investigated. The truth should be brought out,” Satheesan said.

Roy’s death has sent shockwaves through the business community, with leaders stressing the need for transparency and accountability.

--IANS

sg/skp